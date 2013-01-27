The Good Care Group are an award winning company who are passionate about enabling clients to live in their own homes and live life the way they wish.

We look for genuine, caring people to join our existing team of professional carers in providing person centred care for our clients. We know that in Spain there are many British expatriates who have either a professional background in care or have cared for a loved one or friend. Working as a live in carer provides our carers with the opportunity to combine their passion to work in care in the UK balanced with spending their time off in Spain. This has proved successful for many carers in the home care market.

What we offer at The Good Care Group

We passionately believe that finding quality, professional carers with a real desire to care for others drives the success of our business.

Our approach to recruiting and training only the best carers and truly understanding their skills, experience, capabilities, personalities, culture and values ensures we are able to best match them to our client's needs which ultimately provides good continuity of care. We place great emphasis on finding a good match between our carers and our clients so that carers are able to create wonderful bonds with their clients and often become part of their family.

We offer a variety of rota patterns for carers to choose from and this works perfectly for those living abroad. As we employ our carers, recruit to meet our business needs and efficiently manage our client placements, they are able to plan ahead to ensure the best deals on flights back to the UK. We also offer subsidised flight costs, cover all UK transport costs and a full benefits package including pension scheme, bonus scheme and referral scheme. All our carers are also fully trained for the role and we offer on going training to give them career progression and personal advancement.

The Good Care Group is the only UK live in home care provider to be rated as 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission.

So if you would like to have an informal chat about how we can change your life with a rewarding career then contact Tracy today.

Call

951507423 / 622047351

e-mail

