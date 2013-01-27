Page 1 of 2

This month I had the pleasure of meeting Feroza and Graham who have opened up a beautiful boutique Bed and Breakfast in Competa. It is located in the corner of the main Plaza (next door to the tobacconist) hence why they have called it the Almijara Residence. The building was originally a narrow and tall town house in need of substantial renovation. They had the vision to create a 5 roomed bed and breakfast with a reception the ground floor and a roof top bar with views over the Plaza.

Feroza is originally from Cape Town in South Africa and she said the mountain they can see behind their roof top bar reminds her of Signal Hill from her home town. Graham and Feroza met in Cape Town 25 years ago and married there. They later moved to London where Feroza worked as an investment banker and Graham in the Construction Industry. They spent 15 years in London working & traveling, eventually they decided they wanted the sunshine long term.

Research began first on the Internet. They wanted to move to somewhere near a major airport with an element of tourism but which was still traditional; they quickly found Competa fitted the bill.