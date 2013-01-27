HOT SUMMER NIGHTS

You wake to the insistent static roar of hundreds of chicadas and know it will be another gaspingly hot day. Don't swelter indoors as the day goes on. This is a great time of year to find your Spanish soul. Siesta in the afternoon and enjoy the long cooler night for all it is worth. What better way to that than go to an open air concert at a winery, with wines and gourmet tapas, not to mention some seriously stylish music? Bodegas Bentomiz is offering just that.

The Bodega is just above Sayalonga in a stunningly beautiful location. On the one hand the mountains, and on the other the Mediterranean sea – between them the steep hillsides. Corumbela is almost opposite, across the valley. On this side you find the vineyard, with the vines now heavy with grapes, and the Bodega itself, a stylish modern construction, clad, unusually, in slate. The concerts take place in the forecourt of this building, while upstairs is a lovely airy salon where wine and tapas can be served.

Their summer evening “Mountain Wine & Music” concerts have already included a glorious piano concert (with a Steinway grand brought in from Granada!), the flamenco dancer Marina Aranda, and the jazz-flamenco fusion of La Bejazz, from Seville. But there's more to come.

On 12th August string quartet “Quartzteto” will bring a classical touch to the summer. The string quartet was once considered the noblest form of music and the beautiful and elegant sound of Quartzteto's music might even shame the cicadas into silence!

September brings us back to Flamenco with instrumentalist Diego Villegas performing. Diego is leader of a trio playing saxophone, flute and harmonica and promises us an exciting evening with a stirring performance. And on the 23rd there will be a grand finale, with Ellas – another quartet, but this time its four women, who will perform a tribute to the great divas of jazz!

The bar opens at six to allow guests to relax for an hour or two and enjoy the prize-winning Ariyanas wines along with some of André's gourmet tapas. The music starts about 8 o'clock with the last of the evening light shining on the Sierra in the back ground and cool breezes rising up the valley from the Mediterranean sea.

To get your tickets or for more information contact or call 658 845 286 … before they run out!