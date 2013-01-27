GUSTO XC are specialists in Mountain Bike adventure. They provide mountain bike tours all over Andalucia with packages to suit all abilities. Bike rental is offered along with a professional guide. Andrew Laine known more commonly as Digger has been in the bike industry for years. Digger and his friend Tim are the business owners. Tim also has Restaurant Gusto in Nerja and they jointly set up Gusto XC 6 months ago.

Before Andrews years in Spain, he was in the Avionics Industry making Black Boxes for aircrafts. He then left England for a complete career change and moved to Lanzarote.

After 10 years in Lanzarote Andrew moved to mainland Spain and joined friends in Andalucia. He soon found work for a motor bike company and has lead tours and excursions by motorbike for many years now. Following a few accidents and braking his legs 3 times Andrew needed to regain strength so he looked to riding a push bike again to increase muscle. His passion for all things bike related meant he soon found himself mountain bike racing and now he races many weekends all over Spain.

With his racing experience and experience and knowledge he has gained while guiding motorbike excursions it seemed natural to apply this model to mountain bike tours. Andrew could see a niche in the market, he believed no one was offering the total package of mountain bike rentals and tours with the experience and credibility he had.

GUSTO XC was set up around 6 months again and provides bike rental on half and full day rates. Thee are around 20 bikes of different brands to choose from such as an Orbea, Mondraker, Clyde , town bikes and budget bikes . If you would like an off road tour you can have a chat with Andrew and he will work out a route designed around your requirements, fitness and capabilities. Delivery and collection of the bikes is available in his branded van and overnight tour packages can be organised. The mountain bike routes are off road , off the beaten track and are always interesting and clients have never been disappointed.

Touring by bike is perhaps one of best ways to truly experience the landscape and culture of a region—the unique features of the terrain, the smell of flowers or ripening grapes, the sounds of wildlife, or the people and hidden treasures of small towns.

Do not underestimate the power of nature and green spaces to change your mood and general health. Once you hit the trails and immerse yourself in the natural landscape, studies have shown that stress levels are reduced, blood pressure decreases and your overall well-being increases. So hire a mountain bike let Andrew guide you and enjoy!