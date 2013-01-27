Walking Festival Cómpeta/4 días de senderismo Cómpeta: 21/22/23/24 September 2017. Cómpeta, 65 km east of Málaga, is a walkers'paradise! Come and enjoy it with us during our fifth Walking Festival.

Also this year we chose several new fantastic walks. The principle will stay the same. Each day you will have the choice between an easy walk of ± 3 – 4 hours or a moderate walk of ± 4,5 – 6 hours.

Each day you can change your choice. We will walk with guides in groups of no more than 25 persons. You may also walk self-guided if you have a gps.

The Cómpeta Walking Festival is the occasion to discover more of this beautiful walking area and to meet old and new walking friends.

Programme 2017:

Thursday 21 September

Easy walk ± 3 hours

Start hotel Balcón de Cómpeta 10 am, walk via footpath along the irrigation channel to Canillas de Albaida – Loma de Canillas – Mosquín – Cruz del Monte – Cómpeta.

Intermediate walk ± 4,5 hours

Start hotel Balcón de Cómpeta 9.00 am, walk via footpath along the irrigation channel to Canillas de Albaida – Loma de Canillas – Mosquín – Loma Gaviarra – higher road – Puerto del Collado – Cruz del Monte – Cómpeta.

Friday 22 September

Easy walk ± 3,5 hours

Start Cómpeta touristoffice 10 am, transfer per minibus to Puerto de Carboneros, from there walk – Corumbela – Tres Fuentes – El Molino – Sayalonga – bustransfer back to Cómpeta.

Intermediate walk ± 6 hours

Start Cómpeta touristoffice 9.00 am, transfer per minibus to Puerto de Carboneros, from there walk – Corumbela – Tres Fuentes – El Molino – Sayalonga – La Rábita – Cómpeta.

Saturday 23 September

Easy walk ± 4 hours

Start Cómpeta touristoffice 10 am, transfer to Salares, from there walk – Cruz del Muerto – Rio Cájula – Canillas de Albaida – Cómpeta.

Intermediate walk ± 6 hours

Start Cómpeta touristoffice 9.00 am, transfer to Salares, from there walk via footpath along the irrigation channel – Casa Cuascuadra – Llanadas de Sedella – Puerto de Santiago – Fábrica de la Luz – Acequia – Cómpeta.

Sunday 24 September

Easy walk ± 4 hours

Start walk Hotel Balcón de Cómpeta 10.00 am – Puerto del Collado – higher road – Cerro Gavilán – Cómpeta. Delivery of the medals, celebration and buffet in Hotel Balcón de Cómpeta.

Moderate walk ± 6 hours

Start walk Hotel Balcón de Cómpeta 9.00 am – Puerto del Collado – Casa de la Mina – Loma del Daire – Venta Pradillos – Cerro Gavilán – Cómpeta. Delivery of the medals, celebration and buffet in Hotel Balcón de Cómpeta.

Organisation: www.walkspain.co.uk en www.spanjeanders.nl

The participation cost for all 4 days is € 20,- per person incl. the transfers by minibus.

You may also enrol for 1 day only for € 7,50 per person.

The buffet in Hotel Balcón de Cómpeta on the last day costs € 12,- per person.

Reservations by e-mail only to:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Please indicate with your reservation whether you choose:

- To walk all 4 days or for which day,

- For the easy walks or for the moderate walks,

- Ifif you want to participate with the buffet on the last day Sunday 24 September.

Upon reservation you will receive a booking confirmation/invoice and all necessary further information. N.B. If you reserve the buffet with your application, you will receive on the first day a coupon for a reserved seat on the terrace of Hotel Balcón.

Accommodation in Cómpeta:

During the festival we can offer exclusively for participants in *** Hotel Balcón de Cómpeta: - a double bedroom superior with balcony for 72 euros per night (breakfast included)

-A double bedroom standard with balcony for 64 euros per night (breakfast included)

- A double bedroom without balcony for 60 euros per night (breakfast included).

And we can offer single bedrooms in restored village houses for 30 euros per night (without breakfast). Just send us an e-mail:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

As a result of the 3rd Cómpeta Walking Festival the walking club Cómpeta/Canillas started. Send your e-mail address to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and she will send you every two months an update of the weekly walks in these surroundings without any obligation.