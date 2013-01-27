TIME TO UPDATE YOUR WILL IN SPAIN

Page 1 of 2

Many of our clients ask us whether or not it would be advisable to make a new Will, when many years have passed since the signing of the last one or when their circumstances have changed considerably since their last Will was made.

Our advice is that whenever personal circumstances, or the situation with any of the testator's property, have changed significantly, it is appropriate to grant a new Will. By signing an updated Will, you can avoid later disputes between your heirs, and it is the most economical, effective and rapid way to ensure fair distribution of the estate of the deceased.

It is important to keep in mind that conditions are continually changing over the years, and these changes should be reflected in a Will. Therefore, it is advisable to update and adapt it to reflect the present personal circumstances.