Recent Local Snaps

LEON BLANCO

Hendrieka moved to Spain 17 years ago and now fluent in Spanish with a 12 year old son she felt it was time to do something for herself and achieve some of her own ambitions. Over the many years in Spain she had been practicing her creative and artistic talents as more of a hobby and a form of relaxation and escapism but over more recent year's thoughts of using them in a business came to mind. Hendrieka had become friends with a neighbour, John, who came back and forth from the UK and was an antique dealer, furniture maker and restorer. Henrieka initially helped John update his furniture with her artistic skills. Over time the idea of a shop in Competa came to fruition. Hendrieka had spotted the perfect location with parking right outside, large premises with great light. The business plan was to sell antique furniture. John was able assist to some extent with stock as he regularly sourced unique pieces from all over Europe. Furniture could be left as it is, as a genuine antique piece or could be updated by Hendrieka, using her artistic talents or restored using John's professional skill. The aim was to create a unique, authentic and interesting furniture shop for people to visit, browse and of course buy. In June 2015 the furniture shop opened in Competa named Leon Blanco Antiguedades y mas and has proved successful to both locals and customers from further afield and all nationalities. Leon Blanco sells a mixture of furniture, accessories and decorative items such as clocks, mirrors and ceramics all in an extensive range of styles. Alongside this are antiques often with a story to tell! Hendrieka admits she can get quite obsessive with regards to some of the older pieces and her enthusiasm to research the item to death!! Leon Blanco is extremely competitive with regards to price when comparing to other authentic furniture shops. However Hendrieka regards her shop as not only well priced but also different, for example the updated furniture brings a twist to the older dated styles providing the shop with a contemporary furniture range. The interesting combinations of textures, colours and styles means there is a piece to enhance any home. Leon Blanco also offers, via John, bespoke furniture and a restoration service that has been used by many customers and insurance companies. Enquires are welcome at the shop for this type of service. Hendrieka has enjoyed going back to work and also the process of opening up the shop and meeting new and nice people. She appreciates the support she has had and looks forward to many more years of the business. See some of her furniture items on face book Leon Blanco Antiguedades y mas and also her advert opposite.